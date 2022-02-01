RSS

“Art in the Park” will be held on Saturday Feb. 12 from 10 a.m. to noon at Christmas Circle. The event is sponsored by the Borrego Springs Art Guild to provide local artists an opportunity to sell their arts and crafts. Several artists participate and have items to sell including custom jewelry, cloth art, custom soaps, plants and planters, glass and mosaic art in addition to framed art and greeting cards. For more information, email bscaartguild@gmail.com or text 206-713-5220. This event is weather dependent.

