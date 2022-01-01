CalFire Cancels Vaccine, Testing Event

The Vaccination and Testing event, hosted by CalFire, scheduled for Wednesday Jan. 19 at the Borrego Springs Library has been canceled.

Fire departments throughout the County, State and Nation are experiencing staffing shortages. As frontline workers, paramedics are exposed to COVID, and the latest surge of omicron is taking its toll on fire department staffing.

The County will send cancellation notices to those who have already made appointments. CalFire will inform when they can reschedule another vaccination and testing event.

You may also call the Borrego Medical Center to make an appointment for COVID testing or vaccinations at 760-767-5051.

Moderna vaccinations and booster shots are available for adults Tuesday and Friday by appointment, and Pfizer vaccinations are available for children ages 5 to 11. COVID testing is offered by appointment Monday to Friday from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Call for more information.

Borrego Springs is experiencing a surge with 34 new cases reported through January 11. Protect yourself and others by being vaccinated, boosted and wearing a mask.

- Borrego Springs COVID-19 Task Force