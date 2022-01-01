Firearm, Ammo, Meth Seized

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested two individuals in possession of a non-registered firearm, ammo, and methamphetamine, Jan. 6.

The incident occurred at approximately 8:20 p.m. when a gray 2018 Nissan Altima approached the Highway 86 checkpoint.

During the inspection, the K-9 unit team detected agents to vehicle, and the vehicle was sent to secondary inspection.

Upon further inspection of the interior of the vehicle, agents observed an open black backpack in the front seat floorboard.

Agents searched the backpack and discovered a bundle wrapped in black electrical tape, an unregistered 7.62 mm handgun that was unloaded and three boxes of unused ammo.

The contents of the 1.1-pound bundle tested positive for methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $1,800.

The driver and passenger were held for further processing. Record checks revealed that the driver had prior convictions for smuggling marijuana. The passenger’s record checks also revealed the passenger was previously found guilty for 8 USC 1324, Alien Smuggling.

The 43-year-old male driver, 41-year-old female passenger, both identified as United States citizens, the firearm, and contraband were turned over to the Brawley Police Department.