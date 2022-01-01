UFO Stirs Up Town

On Jan. 14 around 9:15 p.m., an object was seen carrering across the Borregan sky. Half the town must have seen it, as the sheriff’s office was invaded by calls and social media was alight.

There have been a number of sightings recently, and one similar to this in Ranchita about a month ago, but not as visual as this one.

Some say it is similar to the sightings of Navy Pilot Commander David Fravor, who in 2004, made visual contact with a similar object about 40 feet long off the coast of California, which is now known as the tic-tac sighting.