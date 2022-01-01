New Energy Price, SDG&E

At the beginning of every year, regulated utilities across California are required to update their energy pricing to reflect the cost of providing clean, safe and reliable services to customers. San Diego Gas & Electric announced an increase to gas and electric pricing went into effect on January 1, 2022.

The class average residential electric rate changed from approximately 32 cents per kilowatt hour to approximately 34.5 cents per kWh. For SDG&E’s natural gas customers, effective January 1, 2022, the residential gas transportation rate, combined with the gas public purpose program surcharge, which does not include the actual cost of buying gas, increased by a range of approximately 2.5 cents/therm to 3.6 cents/therm compared to January 1, 2021. Your specific bill impact may be higher or lower depending on the energy used.

A major cause of the rate increases is surging natural gas prices affecting the entire U.S. SDG&E purchases natural gas both to serve our customers and to use at our power plants to generate electricity. Other items contributing to rate increases include previously approved safety, reliability and climate resiliency investments, as well as public policy mandates such as low-income and energy efficiency programs.

Customer assistance

If you are having difficulty paying your energy bill, we have many programs and services to help.

• Debt Relief and Discount Programs can help if you are income-qualified or have recently lost your job, even if you are receiving unemployment benefits. You may be eligible for debt relief, emergency rental and utility assistance or the monthly CARE bill discount, which can save you 30% or more.

• Medical Baseline Allowance may help you save money if someone in your home uses a qualified medical device.

• Flexible Payment Plans are also available.

For more information on these assistance programs and others, visit sdge.com/assistance.

Energy savings tips

• Upgrade your lighting. With the sun setting earlier in the winter prompting all of us to use more lights, you can save by switching to LED light bulbs and ENERGY STAR light fixtures.

• Stop the breeze. Install proper caulking and weather-stripping; this can save roughly 10 to 15 percent on heating bills.

• Set your thermostat. Lowering the thermostat three to five degrees can save up to 10 percent on heating costs. Set the thermostat at 68 degrees during the day and 55 at night, if health permits.