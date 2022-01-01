RSS

Home   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

By Nikki Symington 

La Casa Del Zorro's Ruben Bernal Retires

 

Last updated 1/13/2022 at 1:17pm

Ruben Bernal is retiring after 30 years as La Casa Del Zorro's Bell Captain.

Curly Williams, resident manager, called Ruben Bernal's retirement after 30 years, "An end of an era."

"Ruben is an institution at La Casa. He is known world-wide by our guests. With his retirement, it is the end of the Copley owned-era."

Bernal is the last full-time employee to have worked for James and Helen Copley, former owners of the resort. As Bell Captain, Bernal did not perform his work by the book, rather he took His duties beyond greeting the guests, to providing any assistance they needed – help with luggage, directions, reservations for dinner, and much more.

On behalf of his many visiting friends he has made over the years and La Casa employees, Williams acknowledged that, "Ruben will be greatly missed."

You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2022 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2022 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser

Rendered 01/13/2022 17:50