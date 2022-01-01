FILM FESTIVAL RESCHEDULED

After careful consideration and a lengthy discussion, the Borrego Springs Film Festival Board has decided to reschedule the 9th Annual Festival. Exact date TBD, but at this time, it will possibly be held in March.

Due to the increased number of cases with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and the rising concern of everyone’s health and safety, the Board decided to make the move. Fred Jee stated that their were concerns of the climbing rates of omicron and the comfort level of everyone, as well as many film makers and film goers deciding not to attend. They do hope, however, that there will be a decline in cases by February so they could hold the Festival in March.

Refunds are available for those who decide they would no longer attend. Passes and block tickets will still be honored at the rescheduled date.

If you have any questions or would like more updated details, contact the Borrego Springs Film Festival on social media or through their website: http://www.borregospringsfilmfestival.org. Mass emails will be sent to those who purchased block tickets and passes on how to proceed with refunds.