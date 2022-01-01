RSS

CVB Moves Outdoors

 

Last updated 1/13/2022 at 1:22pm



The Borrego Springs Community Valley Bank branch has moved operations outdoors, until further notice.

CVB staff will assist customers lined up at the front entrance doors to have their transactions completed.

It is unclear of how long operating outdoors will take place.

Customers may also utilize the night drop for deposits, and the ATM is available 24 hours.

Many are wondering how banking and other services will be done in a safe procedure.

The Borrego Springs CVB Branch is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

