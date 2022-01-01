CalFire – COVID Vaccine, Testing

Starting late on January 13, appointments will be available (https://myturn.ca.gov) for COVID vaccination at the Borrego Springs library on January 19.

Appointments can be made for:

Pfizer and Moderna: 1st dose, 2nd dose, Additional dose and Booster dose

J&J: 1st dose and Booster dose

You can request to mix or match the booster shot

Note that teenagers ages 12-17 can receive booster shots of Pfizer. A parent or guardian must make the appointment for the teenager and accompany them to the vaccination event.

Note that Boosters are highly recommended to prevent infection from the Omicron variant.

People who were infected and recovered 6 or more months ago have little remaining infection induced (“natural”) immunity against reinfection by Delta and presumably even less protection against reinfection by Omicron. Protection against illness severe enough to require ICU care or death remains pretty high for Delta and presumably Omicron. A booster following infection induced immunity provides strong protection against infection and even stronger protection against severe illness and death.

Immunity against infection by Delta and presumable by Omicron has also waned significantly for people who received 1 shot of J&J, 2 shots of Pfizer or 2 shots of Moderna. Nonetheless, protection against illness severe enough to require ICU care or death remains pretty high for Delta and presumably Omicron. Fully vaccinated people are 5 times less likely to get infected and 14 times less likely to die than unvaccinated people. People who are then boosted are 10 times less likely to get infected and 20 times less likely to die than unvaccinated people (latest statistics from CDC).

COVID (PCR) testing will be available on a walk-in basis and by appointment. Appointments are recommended. Given the high volume of tests requested, those with appointments will likely have shorter waits. Appointments for testing can be made on the following site:

https://sdcounty.service-now.com/healthbook

Flu shots will be available on a walk-in basis and by appointment. Again, appointments are recommended and can be made via https://myturn.ca.gov.