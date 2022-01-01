Borrego Water District Update

The Borrego Water District, Borrego Springs Watermaster, School District and various Non Profits Organizations have begun the process of developing a Grant proposal for between $7.6 to $10 million in State of California, Department of Water Resources (DWR) funds. DWR is administering the Sustainable Groundwater Management (SGM) Grant Program SGMA Implementation grant solicitations using funds authorized by the California Budget Act of 2021 and Proposition 68 for projects that encourage sustainable management of groundwater resources that support the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act.

DWTR has identified 21 groundwater basins that are listed as Critically Over Drafted (COD) Basins, according to the most current DWR Bulletin 118. However, not all 21 COD Basins identified in the most current DWR Bulletin 118 meet the eligibility requirements listed in Section III. DWR anticipates 20 of the COD Basins will meet the eligibility requirements at the time of the Round 1 grant solicitation. DWR intends to make up to $152 million available for projects in eligible COD basins for tasks and activities that help the basins reach sustainability, whereby the $152 million will be split evenly to provide $7.6 million between all Critically Over Drafted Groundwater Basins in the State including Borrego Spring Sub Basin. The funds are available for the aforementioned entities to implement measures in an effort to reach sustainability (inflow = outflow) in the Basin on or before 2040.

Project descriptions from all of the entities are due to BWD on January 20, 5 p.m. The Projects will then be scored and ranked by a Project Review Committee comprised of BWD, WM, School and local Non Profit representatives following DWR requirements. The Project ranking process is scheduled to be completed in late Jan/early Feb. Submittal of one Basin Spending Plan and Application is due to DWR by February 18, 2022.

Grant funds are planned to be available in the Spring of 2022. The specific project lists and updates on the process are planned for publication in the next edition of the Borrego Sun. This Grant presents a great opportunity for valuable studies and physical work to be completed in the Basin.