It’s been a difficult past two years, filled with unspeakable tragedies. It has served as a stark reminder that life is precious, that we should spend as much time as we can with our friends and family, and that we should be kind to one another.

With 2021 in the rearview mirror, it’s time to look forward and come together! While we know there are difficulties that lie ahead, I’m excited for what the future has in store and look forward to 2022! Over the next few weeks, I’ll be sharing some of the issues and topics that I’m focused on as a County Supervisor going into the new year.

Public safety is imperative for any society and we are extremely fortunate to live in such a safe community thanks to our brave men and women who protect us. I’m proud to say that in a ‘Defund the Police’ culture, we have increased our public safety budget in North County. I believe we need to provide law enforcement the tools they need to do their job and work hand in hand in protecting our community.

Also, we have reduced recidivism thanks to the Veterans Moving Forward Program. A few years ago, I had the opportunity to tour the Vista Jail specifically the veterans ward. The Veterans Moving Forward program provides veterans in-custody treatment and services so that once their time is up they can go back into the community and contribute to society. I’m pleased to say we have expanded this program and are seeing more and more success stories, like Ricardo Davis.

San Diego is home to one of the largest veteran communities in the Country and I believe we need to do all we can to help them.

Jim Desmond

– San Diego County District 5 Supervisor