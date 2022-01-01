RSS

By Sally Walsh 

SoShoMe2 – Consignment Store Opens at The Mall

 

Last updated 1/14/2022 at 12:55pm

Bunnie Hamilton and associate Mary Purvis, a long time decorator and interior designer launched, "SoShoMe 2," a consignment store at The Mall, Jan 2. An enthusiastic crowd turned out for the opening many leaving with purchases making the day a huge success.

Antique, contemporary and ethnic furniture, artifacts, collectibles, dinnerware, fine art, fun art, a potpourri of interesting, treasures priced to sell. SoShoMe 2, is a fun interesting shopping experience not to be missed.

The store is located at 583 Suite A Palm Canyon Drive at The Mall. Previously Jack and Bunnie Hamilton ran their art gallery SoShoMe at The Mall.

