Longtime musical partners Shelley Loring, flute, and Jennifer Goodenberger, piano, will present a beautiful, uplifting, joyous, diverse program of music to warm the heart and soothe the soul. The concert will be Saturday Jan. 22, 7 p.m. at the Borrego Springs Performing Arts Center.

Tickets may be purchased at Bighorn Fudge or online at http://www.bspac.org.