ABDNHA Webinar

Dr. Brian Keating, one of the world’s top cosmologists and physicists, speaks for the Anza-Borrego Desert Natural History Association (ABDNHA) on Friday January 7 at 6:30 p.m., via webinar. Dr. Keating has probed the depths of the universe to answer the single biggest question in physics and cosmology: “How did it all begin? Going to the Ends of the Earth to Find the Beginning of Time,” the story of mankind’s quest to learn about the universe intertwined with his own personal quest to gather data supporting the existence of what is commonly called the Big Bang. Open to the public, to register go to https://www.abdnha.org/calendar1.htm.