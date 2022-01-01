Chamber's Ready for 2022

Happy New Year! This is normally the time when everyone is sharing New Year’s resolutions, but here at the Chamber we are ready to get our full season underway and that means continuing to deal with the ever changing Covid guidelines, welcoming new visitors, residents and members while expanding the footprint of Borrego Springs to other parts of California, our country and around the world.

Currently the Chamber is in the process of a new marketing plan to increase the visibility of our area along with a new project that will involve upgrades to the Chamber property. We are planning/hoping for a February Sundowner and looking at the possibility for additional members only and community events. However it will be another few weeks before more info is given as we confirm the details.

With the glorious rain the word “flowers” has already been mentioned and we know what that can bring. In trying to be prepared I’ve been in touch with SD County representatives to see how they can help if a “super bloom” should occur since the main roads are county property.

We are also very excited to welcome several new members starting with Martin & Patricia Wacks and business members, SoShoMe 2 consignment store offering new and gently used items and Calico’s with their well-known tasty treats. You’ll find SoShoMe 2 and Calico’s at The Mall.

For more Chamber/Community related info please sign up for our Chamber Weekly Eblast that’s for everyone, member or not, sent every Wednesday at 1 P.M. To sign up send an email to visitborrego@gmail.com with the word eblast in the subject line.

Until next time enjoy the ever changing desert weather.

Françoise Rhodes,

Executive Director

– Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce & Welcome Center

760-767-5555

visitborrego@gmail.com

borregospringschamber.com

#embraceborrego