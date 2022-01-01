Chamber's A Busy Place

Hard to believe we’ve passed the January midway point, but time is shifting us into season-high gear. So far this month we’ve had visitors from British Columbia, Alberta, Australia, France and from across the U.S. It is interesting to hear why people come to Borrego Springs and what they are hoping to see and do, and it always makes us feel good when our visitors leave the Chamber/Welcome Center with an armload of information and an air of excitement about exploring our area.

On a member note, let’s welcome new member Ellen Gross and her business, the Law Office of Ellen F. Gross APC, ready to help with an assortment of legal issues. You’ll find her information along with all of our members on the Chamber website and by clicking the new ‘Directory’ tab in the toolbar. As of this writing, the Chamber has 141 members, and our website had over 19,000 page triggers last month. At the Chamber it’s always about forward momentum for our members and the community. The Chamber Certified Farmer’s Market is going strong. However, as with so many businesses some of our vendors are dealing with staffing issues due to the virus, so if you don’t see them one week don’t get alarmed, they’ll be back.

Also an update on Hillside Flowers, Robert, the owner we know and love, has been dealing with health issues of his own that the change in air pressure when coming over the mountain will make worse for him. As soon as he can return he will, I talk to him often to see how he’s doing and let him know he is missed by so many.

Enjoy the beautiful weather and feel free to stop by the Chamber and say “Hi!”

Françoise Rhodes,

Executive Director

– Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce & Welcome Center

760-767-5555

visitborrego@gmail.com

borregospringschamber.com

#embraceborrego