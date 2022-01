“Art in the Park” will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday Jan. 15, weather permitting. Local arts and craft artists have items to sell including gemstone jewelry, framed art and greeting cards, wood and cloth art, mosaic and glass art, custom soaps and vintage, and more. For more information email: bscaartguild@gmail.com or call or text Beth at 206-713-5220. Weather permitting, the Guild plans another sales event on January 29.