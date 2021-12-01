RSS

Home   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

By Jolene Nacapuy 

Rams Face Off Against Desert Mirage

 

Last updated 12/1/2021 at 10:33am

Sophomore Brody White sinks in a free throw.

The Rams of Desert Mirage came out aggressive and fast against the Rams of Borrego Springs. In that battle, Desert Mirage spoiled the Borrego varsity boys' basketball teams home opener, 67 – 5, on Nov. 15.

Borrego's roster may be a bit trimmed this year compared to previous seasons, and very young, as three seniors did not return for their senior year. However, this team has a lot of potential, and despite the loss, still has things to learn and look forward to.

Borrego hoped to bounce back in two away games against Bonsall and Mountain Empire, but were on the short end of the stick as they dropped those games. Like the girls varsity team, they will travel to Desert Mirage as they hope for a different outcome on Dec. 1, and return home to face Mountain Empire once again.

You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2021 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2021 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser