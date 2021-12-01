Legion SAL Donates

American Legion SAL’s donated $2,000 to Borrego Springs High School Welding program.

Borrego Springs Unified School District wishes to thank the American Legion SAL’s for the generous gift of $2,000. This gift will go directly to the vocational welding program and greatly benefit our students.

Our welding program is growing and encouraging students in a career path. We are able to purchase new equipment and supplies through grants and generous donations like this to build a welding classroom where Borrego students can learn and develop skills needed in today’s manufacturing trades. As there is currently a shortage of skilled labor in the US, programs like this are essential.

If you or your business would like to donate to this very important program for the students of Borrego please contact: mkitten@bsusd.net or contact Mike Kitten at 619-838-1298.