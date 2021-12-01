Borrego Springs Youngsters Receive Vaccination at Celebratory Event

The score was three criers and 51 non-criers at Borrego Springs Elementary School last week. Pretty remarkable considering they were receiving their first child-dosage of the COVID-19 vaccination. Most children didn't even notice that they had already received the shot when the CalFire paramedic asked if they were ready for the vaccination and then abruptly said it was over. Oh, the smiles and happy faces!

It's difficult to say who were the heroes that day – the brave little ones or the nervous and attentive parents or the wonderfully empathetic CalFire paramedics or Principal Polanco who orchestrated this successful event. They all worked as a Team to make this one heck of a day to celebrate. Music, balloons and candy lifted everyone's spirits as they entered the school day with jitters of anticipation.

Principal Polanco stated that 41% of the students 5 – 11 years old have received the vaccination with more waiting for the next time around. She thanked Dr. Bruce Kelley and the COVID Task Force for forging the strong relationship with CalFire that resulted in this successful event. She also stated that Captain Johnson from CalFire was so pleased with the structure and smooth operation of the Borrego Springs Elementary's Vaccination event that they will use it as a model for other schools as they move forward with pediatric vaccinations.

OK, now for the truth – in an effort to encourage students to participate in the vaccination clinic, Principal Polanco allowed them to bring to school that day "contraband" that normally would get a student sent to the principal's office immediately: Hot Cheetos, Pokémon cards, candy and games. Students were in disbelief! It worked.

CalFire will return in three weeks for the second dose and perhaps add a few more students for their 1st shot. Sounds like another day for a celebration.