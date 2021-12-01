Man Arrested for Meth

A man was arrested at the Highway 86 checkpoint on suspicion of smuggling methamphetamine on Dec. 2.

The incident occurred when the 20-year-old man driving a black 2008 Kia Rondo approached the checkpoint at around 7 a.m.

El Centro Border Patrol agents referred the vehicle to secondary inspection for further investigation.

A K-9 detection team alerted agents to the rear of the vehicle. During the inspection, agents discovered bundles wrapped in shiny aluminum tape. Those bundles tested positive for meth and valued at $172, 750.

The driver, identified as a United States Citizen, the vehicle and narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration, according to the El Centro Sector.