Fentanyl, Meth Bust

Border Patrol agents at the Highway 86 checkpoint arrested a man who attempted to smuggle drugs on Dec. 10.

The incident occurred when a black Mercedes-Benz approached the checkpoint. The vehicle and its three occupants were sent to secondary inspection.

During the secondary inspection, a K-9 alerted agents to the rear of the car.

After further inspection, agents discovered a bag of pills and two bundles hidden inside a speaker box in the trunk. The pills tested positive as fentanyl. The contents of the bundles tested positive for characteristics of methamphetamine.

The total estimated street value for the fentanyl and meth was around $12,000.

Agents arrested the three individuals, identified as U.S. citizens, and could face federal drug trafficking charges.

The drugs and vehicle were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.