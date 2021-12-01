Rotary Holiday Toy Drive A Huge Success
Thanks to Many Local Organizations & Individuals!
Last updated 12/29/2021 at 1:50pm
Cars began lining up an hour before the starting time of 4:30 p.m. on Friday evening, Dec. 17 for Rotary's annual Christmas Toy Drive for all local children ages 0 – 18. Even with no Christmas Tree in the Circle (damaged in a car accident), no American Legion Riders delivering gifts due to COVID, nor cookies and hot chocolate from Soroptimists, the show went on with families receiving gifts handed to them by our trusted Rotarians, Firefighters, Interactors (high school Rotary Club) and Borrego Princesses.
Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus waved from a safe COVID distance and threw candy canes to excited children hanging out the window of cars going through the drive-thru.
Over 150 families came by last Friday and gathered over 450 gifts! It was truly a happy and joyful event. Although organized by Borrego Springs Rotary, donations of gifts and funds came from many generous organizations:
Rotary
Soroptimist International
de Anza Country Club
La Casa
Rams Hill
Borrego Springs Firefighters/Paramedics
American Legion
American Legion Riders
American Legion Auxiliary
Many individuals!
Our Borrego families and children are truly grateful for this incredible community and the Borrego Springs Rotary could not have done this alone. Thanks go out to so many.
Happy Holidays!
– Martha Deichler
School Community Liaison
Borrego Springs Unified School District
Rotarian