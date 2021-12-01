Rotary Holiday Toy Drive A Huge Success

Thanks to Many Local Organizations & Individuals!

Cars began lining up an hour before the starting time of 4:30 p.m. on Friday evening, Dec. 17 for Rotary's annual Christmas Toy Drive for all local children ages 0 – 18. Even with no Christmas Tree in the Circle (damaged in a car accident), no American Legion Riders delivering gifts due to COVID, nor cookies and hot chocolate from Soroptimists, the show went on with families receiving gifts handed to them by our trusted Rotarians, Firefighters, Interactors (high school Rotary Club) and Borrego Princesses.

Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus waved from a safe COVID distance and threw candy canes to excited children hanging out the window of cars going through the drive-thru.

Over 150 families came by last Friday and gathered over 450 gifts! It was truly a happy and joyful event. Although organized by Borrego Springs Rotary, donations of gifts and funds came from many generous organizations:

Rotary

Soroptimist International

de Anza Country Club

La Casa

Rams Hill

Borrego Springs Firefighters/Paramedics

American Legion

American Legion Riders

American Legion Auxiliary

Many individuals!

Our Borrego families and children are truly grateful for this incredible community and the Borrego Springs Rotary could not have done this alone. Thanks go out to so many.

Happy Holidays!

– Martha Deichler

School Community Liaison

Borrego Springs Unified School District

Rotarian