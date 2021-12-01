Original Art Made Personally for Christmas Gifts

The Borrego Springs Soroptimist Club and Coldwell Banker Real Estate combined to do a personalized make your own Christmas gifts event with children and adults, painting a variety of Christmas ceramics offered by Tami of Paint it on Mobile, on Dec. 2. The pop-up painting workshop was held in The Mall's Community Resource Center.

"The best gifts for mothers and grandparents were the children's hand and feet pressed art in Christmas motifs. It was such fun watching the little ones," according to Linda Stanley, organizer and member of the Soroptimist Club.

"The conversations and mingling of friends were an added bonus to making such cool individualized gifts.

The gifts are especially nice since they are water-proofed and finished by Tami, who tags the ceramic piece; and then glazes and fires each piece before returning them to the artists. We are hoping she will come back next year," Stanley added.