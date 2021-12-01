RSS

Dear Editor:

Hooray for the Borrego Sun in its continuing impressive reporting on local issues. I applaud the coverage in “Thundering Trucks Roll On” in the Nov. 25 issue.

Like many here, surely, I have been appalled by this example of dumping undesirable matters on our small town. Like other remote areas, we get short sticks because of perceived lack of pull – but we have shown that we can push back.

Kudos and thanks to your (unnamed) reporter and to Nancy McRae for her energetic, long-time pursuit of this issue.

Donald Stang

– Borrego Springs, California

