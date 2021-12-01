"Bravo, Hats Off!"

Bravo and hats off to the BSPAC Board of Directors, volunteers and contributors!!!

Rather than wringing there hands in despair over being darkened during the COVID pandemic, these visionaries used this past year to bring much needed lighting and sound system improvements to our Performing Arts Center!!! This community facility is used by over a dozen of our community organizations for performances, movies and lectures!! It is truly “the new gem” of Borrego!!! Thank you and Congratulations!!!

El Shelden Lawrence

– Borrego Springs, California