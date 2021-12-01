NOTICE OF VACANCY ON THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR THE BORREGO WATER DISTRICT

Please take notice that a position on the Board of Directors of the Borrego Water District became vacant effective November 1, 2021 for the remainder of the term thru January 2023 (election for four-year term in November 2022).

Pursuant to Government Code Section 1780, the Board of Directors may, within 60 days of November 1, 2021, appoint successors to the vacancy. The Board of Directors has scheduled a Board meeting for Tuesday, December 12, 2021 at 9 a.m., at which time the Board of Directors would like to hear from each Applicant and then likely appoint one to fill the vacancy from Registered Voters whom domicile in Borrego Springs.

Anyone interested in being appointed is required to submit a brief summary of the person’s interest, qualifications, and background. Additional information about the duties of Board Directors may be obtained from Geoff Poole, Borrego Water District General Manager, at the address below. Applicant’s information must be personally delivered, emailed or mailed to the District office so that the materials are received no later than 3 p.m. on December 10, 2021. Applicant information must be delivered or mailed to the following address:

Borrego Water District

806 Palm Canyon Drive

Borrego Springs, CA 92004

ATTN: Geoff Poole, General Manager

Geoff@BorregoWD.org

Posted this 10th day of November 2021, in three (3) conspicuous locations within the district.