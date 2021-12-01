RSS

Home   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

Legion, BSHS Pancake Breakfast

Support the BSHS Boys and Girls Soccer Teams

 

Last updated 12/2/2021 at 10:44am



The American Legion Post 853 will be holding the Borrego Springs High School Rams Soccer Teams for a Pancake Breakfast Sunday Dec. 5, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Tickets are $7, and you are able to order to-go! Breakfast includes eggs, sausage, pancakes, juice and coffee.

They are in great need of funds since last year as they have not been able to host any fundraising events. The teams need equipment and uniforms for this year's season so this fundraiser can help put some money into our sports accounts. If you are unable to attend we can also accept donations at the district office (See below).

Mailing address

1315 Palm Canyon DR. Borrego Springs, CA 92004

Street Address

2281 Diegueno Rd Borrego Springs, CA 92004

You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2021 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2021 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser

Rendered 12/03/2021 02:04