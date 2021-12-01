Legion, BSHS Pancake Breakfast

Support the BSHS Boys and Girls Soccer Teams

The American Legion Post 853 will be holding the Borrego Springs High School Rams Soccer Teams for a Pancake Breakfast Sunday Dec. 5, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Tickets are $7, and you are able to order to-go! Breakfast includes eggs, sausage, pancakes, juice and coffee.

They are in great need of funds since last year as they have not been able to host any fundraising events. The teams need equipment and uniforms for this year's season so this fundraiser can help put some money into our sports accounts. If you are unable to attend we can also accept donations at the district office (See below).

Mailing address

1315 Palm Canyon DR. Borrego Springs, CA 92004

Street Address

2281 Diegueno Rd Borrego Springs, CA 92004