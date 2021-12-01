RSS

Happy 2022 New Year's Day ArtWalk

 

Last updated 12/29/2021 at 2:02pm



Let’s go ARTWALKing on New Year’s Day first Saturday evening of 2022 on Saturday Jan. 1, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.Stop by The House of Borrego Springs EAST Gallery (The WEST Gallery is dark for a new installation), Borrego Art Institute, The Courts and The Galleria at the Palms at Indian Head will all be open to ring in the first ARTWALK of 2022. Refreshments, music, artworks and friends makes for a memorable first evening of the new year.

For more information, contact 760-443-3300 or houseofborregosprs@sbcglobal.net.

