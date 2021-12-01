Chamber Cheer!

December is here and if November is any indication of our snowbirds coming back, then the season is going to be a busy one!

Let’s welcome the following new Chamber members, the Under the Sun Foundation, Bill Hall – Owner of W.J. Hall Construction and Home Repairs, as well as Richard Wheelock. All of their information you’ll find on the Chamber website.

The SDG&E Utility Box Beautification Project in partnership with the Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce is complete.

There are five boxes to admire on Palm Canyon Drive and painted by the following artists – Heidi Madden, Tina Mancino and Robin Young. Wouldn’t it be wonderful if all of the boxes were painted!

The Chamber is now decorated for the holidays (mostly inside) and now it’s your turn! To bring more cheer to our desert community, the Chamber is hosting a decorating contest for commercial and residential properties. We are keeping it simple, fun and yes anyone with decorations is eligible, no registration needed. Just make sure the judges can either read your business name or see your street address. Judges will be made up of six Chamber representatives and the community that will be able to email their favorites or stop by the Chamber to vote. Judging will happen between Dec. 13 to Dec. 19. Winners will be presented with a plaque and you’ll see their names and holiday spirit in print, social media and hopefully you’ll get experience in person. More details will be in the upcoming Chamber Weekly eblast available to everyone in the community and sent every Wednesday at 1 p.m., so if you aren’t on our list join now by sending an email to visitborrego@gmail.com with the words Chamber Weekly in the subject line.

Finally with the heightened state of burglaries in the country, the Chamber is in the process of trying (this will depend on the availability of staffing at the department) to arrange a community gathering with a Sheriff’s representative to discuss ways for businesses and residents to stay safe and be prepared. Details will follow in upcoming Chamber Weekly’s.

On that note, I have a few more places at the Chamber to decorate. Happy Hanukkah and enjoy the beautiful weather.

Françoise Rhodes,

Executive Director

– Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce & Welcome Center

760-767-5555

borregospringschamber.com

borregochamberdirector@gmail.com