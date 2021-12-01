Art Book Signing at THOBS West Gallery

The House of Borrego Springs WEST Gallery is delighted to present Robin Brailsford‘s CRONOTYPES: CRONOLOGICAL @ CRANIUM Photographs and Installations art book signing on Friday Dec. 31 at 3 p.m.

Robin’s art book was created to coincide with the exhibition of Wick Alexander, Robin Brailsford and Fritz Liebhardt at THOBS WEST Gallery. Text by David Toop, Patty Aande, Wick Alexander and Paula Jacoby-Garrett. Robin will be signing her book and offering 50% off her exhibition jewelry with a book purchase only at the signing. Stop in to pick up her art book and enjoy refreshments, art and New Year’s Day cheer!

For more information, contact 760-443-3300 or houseofborregosprs@sbcglobal.net.