Lyle Brecht Resigns

 

Last updated 11/19/2021 at 2:24pm

Lyle Brecht, Borrego Water District Board member, announced his retirement this past weekend, effective Nov. 8, after over a decade of unique service.

As a driving force for both fiscal sanity at BWD and achieving groundwater sustainability goals, Brecht has accomplished much to ensure BWD fiscal responsibility and good governance, as evidenced by the quotes received by current and past Board members. He was unavailable to sit for an interview prior to publication of this issue, but he has agreed to one soon.

The Borrego Sun will publish a full article on Lyle's contribution to our community, hopefully in our next issue, Nov. 25.

