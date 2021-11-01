Chambers Semi Festival Wrap, Other Items

On behalf of the Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and myself, we are thrilled how the 55th Annual Borrego Days Festival turned out. Not by judging past statistics but by the non-stop screams of delight coming from the ‘kids zone’, the laughter from adults in the ‘beer garden’, friends greeting friends they haven’t seen in over a year, free flowing dancing on the grass, large crowds at the ‘Shine & Show’ and the big smiles on the faces of the attendees and vendors, because all of these important things told a story, the story of success.

There is so much to say about Borrego Days and our wonderful sponsors whose names you have seen and will see again.

However, we’d like to acknowledge the volunteers that made Borrego Days a reality. Each and every person that attended the festival including myself cannot thank them enough. With a shortage of volunteers and the festival nearing we regrouped and with some volunteers working double and triple shifts, smiling continuously and never complaining about the exhaustion most of us faced, we all declared the event a success. We urge you to please consider volunteering in 2022 as once you experience the happiness emanating from the festival goers it’s a glorious feeling you’ll never forget. Now that I’m finally catching up, we have a few things planned for our volunteers that I’ll tell you about in another issue and you’ll be able to see exactly who they are.

I’m thrilled at the verbal comments and emails coming in from vendors and festival attendees.

Of course there were glitches, what would any live event be without them. However, the only negative comment I’ve seen or was told is the comment I read in the Borrego Sun about the lack of hot dogs and hamburgers at the festival. Little did the community know that for months we have been calling food trucks and food vendors from San Diego, Imperial Valley, Coachella Valley and Orange County, only to be turned down time-after-time because of two major factors, events in their own community and the price of gas. We did everything possible as far as incentives, and at the last minute one of the food trucks arrived in Borrego only for the owner to get terribly sick and leave within 30 minutes. We tried!

Thank you to the Palm Canyon Hotel & RV Resort for serving hamburgers, this really helped and they were delicious. Hopefully in 2022 organizations won’t be trying to make up for previously cancelled events in their area.

On a different note let’s welcome Heritage Well Service to the Chamber of Commerce. This is a much needed service in Borrego Springs as they service wells, pumps, do well drilling and more. You’ll find their listing on the Chamber website.

Finally the new Embrace Borrego Guide is out and in it we welcome our new Honorary Mayors Jim and Anne Wermers. Please remember this is an honor for them and not a government position. In other words don’t be asking them to fix the roads, drop the price of gas or solve County issues because they are dedicated as Honorary Mayors in keeping that one traffic signal safely off of our Borrego Streets and attending events in the community they love and call home.

Don’t miss the Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce Certified Farmers Market, every Friday from 8 a.m. – noon at Christmas Circle………now I’m officially finished with this Chamber Update.

Françoise Rhodes,

Executive Director

– Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce & Welcome Center

760-767-5555

borregospringschamber.com

borregochamberdirector@gmail.com