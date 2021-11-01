Beware of phone scammers posing as an employee of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

To sound convincing, the caller identifies himself as Lieutenant Hartman. The storyline involves a missed court appearance. He demands the person come alone to Sheriff’s Department Headquarters located at 9621 Ridgehaven Court in Kearny Mesa immediately. He also makes a threat, claiming the issue will escalate into a criminal matter if the person fails to show up. Those who reported receiving the call say they heard a robotic voice or a computer recording instead of a real person. This is a SCAM.

To be clear, the Sheriff’s Department does not employ a Lieutenant Hartman. The Sheriff’s Department’s main office is also closed on weekends.

FACT: Outstanding warrants cannot be resolved over the phone or at Sheriff’s Department headquarters. Warrants can only be cleared through the court. People with outstanding warrants are urged to turn themselves in Monday through Friday during business hours at any one of the Sheriff’s Court Facilities.