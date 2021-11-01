Annual Harvest Festival

On Saturday Oct. 30, the parking lots surrounding the Christian Center were transformed into a hometown carnivalesque attraction that was attended by approximately 400 people. The 2021 Harvest Festival was put on by 100 volunteers from the Christian Center, Calvary Chapel Julian, and Calvary Chapel Bible College in Murrieta, California, who engaged with children and their families as they played 16 Bible-based carnival games ranging from Adam's Apple Toss to Peter's Fish Pond.

Gobs of candy filled the bags that children toted through the event. Also featured was a Bounce House, Face Painting, a Hayride, Jonah's Puppet Show, the Gospel Castle where the truth of God's love was shared, and the Youth Zone where 6th – 12th graders got to play games and enjoy candy and ice cream.

Gilbert Barron prepared his incredibly delicious tacos and the enormously talented Gutierrez Brothers shared God's love through lively Latin Gospel music and personal stories.

Abundant thanks to the Borrego Springs Community for coming out to enjoy this event!