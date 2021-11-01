"SANDAG's Plan"

The SANDAG’s Board of Directors received a report on their $160 billion transportation plan. One of the big questions when it comes to their ‘ambitious’ plan is, how are they going to pay for it? Well, we are starting to get a clearer picture. One aspect is to track and tax all San Diegans. San Diegans would be charged a set price for every mile traveled within the State of California. The money collected from vehicle drivers would then be used to pay for public transportation.

On top of a local per-mile fee, the State of California wants to impose their own tax. The State’s is assumed at 2.3 cents per mile. SANDAG’s regional assumption is 2 cents per mile. That’s a total of 4.3 cents for every mile driven! Along with a per-mile fee, SANDAG plans to seek funding from a half-cent sales tax in 2024. This is on top of a half-cent sales tax that voters approved for promised road and highway improvements, back in 2008.

They also plan to change 819 lane miles of San Diego’s freeways into toll lanes. This proposal should never see the light of day. San Diegans already pay some of the highest prices to drive in the Country. From the current gas taxes to a vehicle registration tax, San Diegans feel the effects, in their wallets, every day. Adding another tax, to fund public transportation, is a slap in the face. I will not support any new taxes or fees upon San Diegans until the promised projects are completed.

SANDAG’s Board of Directors will vote on this entire proposal on December 10. In the meantime, tell your neighbors and tell your friends about this preposterous proposal. Contact your local SANDAG representative and speak out. San Diegans don’t want to pay an even higher amount to drive on our roads.

Jim Desmond

– San Diego County District 5 Supervisor