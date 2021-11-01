RSS

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

American Legion Riders Cook Your Own Steak Night

 

Last updated 11/19/2021 at 2:34pm



The ALR Riders want to invite the community out for an enjoyable evening at the AL Post 853 for our cook your own steak night Saturday Nov. 27. Come out and “get caught up” by the grill while listening to some great live music. Steak, Baked potato, Salad, Roll, and Desert provided, all for $20. Also available is the Jim’s cowboy cut for $25.

Dinner will begin at 4 p.m. until sold out. (Staff available to cook your steak if you’d like!) All proceeds from this event goes to helping veterans, seniors, students & community needs here in Borrego. What better way to donate and enjoy the evening out!

The Post is located at 4515 Borrego Springs Road Borrego Springs, California 92004.

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2021 Borrego Sun, Inc.

