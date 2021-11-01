Good News About the Borrego Springs Medical Clinic

Sandra Hansberger, chairwoman of the Borrego Community Health Foundation Board of Trustees offers some good news for the local clinic. According to Hansberger, the Clinic will be receiving new equipment totaling about $27,000 in a grant from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Among other medical equipment, the Clinic will be receiving new exam tables, blood pressure cuffs, thermometers, nebulizers, and a wheelchair.

Clinic staff provided the list of needed upgrades. Under a separate ARPA grant for capital funding, the BCHF is happy to announce some needed improvements to the Clinic facility as well: new flooring, roof, cabinets, HVAC units, metal perimeter doors, exterior painting, and new security features, including lighting.

Hansberger, who resides in Borrego Springs, added that, “The Borrego Community Health Foundation looks forward to working with the community to identify other improvements that can be made at the Clinic. As a reminder, there are two general family practice physicians at the Clinic, and the Clinic remains open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. In addition, a pediatrician and women’s health specialist visit the Clinic two times a month. The Clinic offers basic x-ray services and the mobile mammography unit visits quarterly, as needed. Additional services may be added as demand increases.”

She promises that new information about an expanded relationship with Air Methods should be coming soon.