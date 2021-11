Saturday Nov. 6 is ARTWALK from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Visit the Galleria at The Palms at Indian Head, The Courts, The House of Borrego Springs WEST and EAST galleries and the Borrego Art Institute for receptions, refreshments and artworks. Meet the artists and take a look at all the opening season’s exhibitions.

For more information, call 760-443-3300 or email houseofborregosprs@sbcglobal.net.