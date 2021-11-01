Borrego Art Institute Fundraiser Sets Big Goal For Its Creative Programs

From Plein Air to Day of the Dead, from abstract shows to the Latin American exhibit, and from artichokes to cilantro in the garden, the Borrego Art Institute (BAI) celebrates the diversity that is Borrego Springs. Some are even calling BAI the “Cultural Hub” of our village - a title well-deserved.

A drive-by will find an eclectic mix of folks gardening in the ArtPark, sharing best practices from their varied backgrounds including Harold who speaks ASL (American Sign Language). He will eagerly share his excitement and disappointment with the critter (human?) who stole his beautiful eggplants! Or one might see a class of energetic elementary school students doing what they love the most - digging in the dirt and learning about soils, plants, insects, nutrition and more. There truly is a school in every garden and the BAI is making this happen for our community and kids.

A peek in the window might reveal adults focused on a variety of art classes from weaving, painting, visual poetry to stone carving, all taught by experienced artists, many of whom are local residents. The classes are open to all ages, all abilities and the children’s classes are always free of charge. Go online to view the rich array of art classes offered to folks and remember the BAI recognizes the creativity in all of us and they wish to cultivate that talent. As stated succinctly by R. W. Emerson, “Every artist was once an amateur”. The BAI believes this.

Don’t forget the Art Shows! Some folks come for the camaraderie and conversation, some come for the wine and hors d’oeuvres and yes, the majority come for the art. Unforgettable art. Beautiful art. Purchasable art. These art shows support and encourage creative expression in artists from Borrego Springs and beyond.

The Borrego Art Institute, a 501(c)3, is encouraging you to support them during their fundraiser to keep these inspiring programs alive and well. The Board will match the first $20,000 with their own personal donations towards an ultimate goal of $100,000. Our children are the real beneficiaries of this drive as 60% of the funding goes to programs for them, including monthly Art Kits, the After-School Garden/Art Program and the KidsArt Program. The remainder will fund programs, events, materials and more.

Thank you in advance and please consider giving via the following:

The mailer going to every PO Box in Borrego Springs

Online donation at our website: borregoartinstitute.org

In person at the Borrego Art Institute

The BAI thanks you in advance for your support. By doing so, you’re keeping the creative flame alive and glowing in our cultural hub here in Borrego Springs.

NOTE: Please join us on Tuesday Nov. 2, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., for Day of the Dead. Local families will have altars on display in the Borrego Art Institute. This is a rich tradition of celebrating the lives of deceased friends and family members. Folks will be present to answer any questions.