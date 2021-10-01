Potential Power Outages in Borrego

Notice of Potential Power Outages Due to Transmission Line Upgrades in Borrego Springs Area

San Diego Gas and Electric announced upcoming work scheduled in the Borrego Springs area from Oct. 26 to Oct. 30, and the plans made to provide backup power to the town during that time period.

SDG&E will be making safe and reliable improvements on the transmission lines feeding Borrego Springs.

If there is a power outage, the goal is to restore power daily between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m.