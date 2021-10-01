Man Attempts to Smuggle $600K Worth of Cocaine

Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Centro Sector arrested a man suspected of smuggling cocaine on Sept. 25.

The incident occurred at around 10:36 a.m. when a man driving a white 2011 Chevrolet Traverse approached the checkpoint.

The agent at the checkpoint referred the vehicle for secondary inspection. There, a K-9 detection team alerted agents to the rear passenger seat of the vehicle.

Upon further inspection, agents found a hidden compartment in the floorboard of the vehicle.

Within the compartment were 14 packages of white powdery substance wrapped in black tape.

The contents in the package tested positive for cocaine. It was nearly 38 pounds with an estimated value of more than $600,000.

The driver, a 47-year-old man, identified as a U.S. citizen was turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration, along with the vehicle and drugs.