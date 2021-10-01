Man Arrested for Meth

El Centro Sector Border Patrol says agents discovered nearly 75-pounds of methamphetamine on Oct. 21 during a best at the Highway 86 checkpoint.

The incident occurred just after 10 a.m. when a Chevy Silverado passed through the checkpoint. It was referred to secondary inspection, when the K-9 unit alerted agents to a potential problem with some furniture in the truck’s bed.

Agents say further inspection revealed several cellophane-wrapped bundles hidden inside the furniture. The contents of those packages tested positive as meth. The bundles weighed almost 75-pounds. They have an estimated street value of more than than $203,000.

Agents arrested the 58-year-old man driving the truck, who was identified as a legal permanent resident. Border Patrol turned over the suspect, his truck, and the drugs to the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA).