Liquid Meth at Checkpoint

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a man accused of smuggling liquid methamphetamine through an immigration checkpoint Sept. 30.

The incident occurred at approximately 7:30 a.m., when a white 2007 Chevrolet Silverado approached the Highway 86 checkpoint. The agent referred the vehicle aside for further investigation.

A Border Patrol K-9 detection team alerted to the under carriage of the vehicle. Agents proceeded to inspect the rear fuel tank utilizing a fiber optic scope and discovered a white slimy substance. Moments later, the substance began to turn white and crystalize.

This type of concealment and substance is consistent with liquid methamphetamine. The liquid contents inside the fuel tank tested positive for methamphetamine.

The driver, a 37-year-old male, was caught with liquid methamphetamine, due to its liquid form the value of the drugs is unknown at this time.

The man, identified as a United States Citizen, the vehicle, and narcotics were later turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

