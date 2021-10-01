WELCOME BACK to the Grand Festival

The 55th annual Borrego Days Desert Festival is here once again!

The 55th annual Borrego Days Desert Festival is back once again, and a "don't miss, be there," event. After not having the Festival last year due to the concerns of the coronavirus pandemic, the annual event has returned, and as the theme goes, "Welcome Back!" The theme pays homage to welcoming everyone back – visitors, snowbirds, and locals – after all the struggles that were faced for the last year and a half to once again enjoy the great outdoors in the heart of Borrego Springs. The Festival kicks off Saturday Oct. 22 at 9:40 a.m. with the Borrego Springs Protection District leading the way down Palm Canyon Drive to the singing of the National Anthem by Borrego's own Jackette Williams at Christmas Circle.

Following this, look up to the sky at around 10 a.m. to enjoy the marvelous multi-craft air parade courtesy of the Borrego Air Ranch Pilots and Friends.

Then all will head to Christmas Circle to enjoy the days festivities, and say hi to a few VIPs of this year's Festival, including our new Honorary Mayors, San Diego County District 5 Supervisor Jim Desmond, State Senator Brian Jones, and our newly-crowned Miss Borrego 2021 – 22 and her court.

It's been "all hands on-deck" to bring Borregans and visitors another spectacular Festival to kick off the season. The Borrego Days Festival is not your average hometown event, so don't miss out on the fun family-friendly event at Christmas Circle – from delicious food, first amateur talent show, art booths, live music and kids zone – so mark those calendars and enjoy the weekend in Borrego Springs.