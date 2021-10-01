Mike Hickok and Evy Kunkel

Mike Hickok married Evy Kunkel in Carlsbad on the beach at her stunning home. The weather was perfect with the sun shimmering on the backdrop of the sea. Family and friends gathered to see them wed, many from Borrego Springs where Mike and Evy met, both having homes in de Anza. Mike was a former President of the club. He is a director of Desert Media, which owns the Borrego Sun and the Propeller Bar & Grill. Formerly, he worked for many years at the Irvine company. A truly memorable day for all present.