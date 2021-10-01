RSS

Home   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

Mike Hickok and Evy Kunkel

 

Last updated 10/1/2021 at 2:44pm

Mike Hickok married Evy Kunkel in Carlsbad on the beach at her stunning home. The weather was perfect with the sun shimmering on the backdrop of the sea. Family and friends gathered to see them wed, many from Borrego Springs where Mike and Evy met, both having homes in de Anza. Mike was a former President of the club. He is a director of Desert Media, which owns the Borrego Sun and the Propeller Bar & Grill. Formerly, he worked for many years at the Irvine company. A truly memorable day for all present.

You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2021 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2021 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser

Rendered 10/01/2021 22:19