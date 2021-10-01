Akrofest Lands

Two of California's premiere International Aerobatic Club Chapters, 36 and 49, are teaming up to host THE contest of 2021, the annual Akrofest Competition Oct. 21 to Oct. 23.

Pilots from all over the world will be in attendance to showcase their talents in the skies of Borrego Springs.

"Everyone at IAC 36 is thrilled to be back! This is the largest regional aerobatic contest in over a decade and it really cements Borrego as THE capital of aerobatics in the United States," Contest Director Bryan Jones said. "We have the best pilots, the finest aerobatic box, and the greatest community, bar none. And after 18 months of COVID, we're especially excited to invite everyone to come watch again – in fact, we restructured the whole contest to make Friday night a party! On behalf of all the pilots and volunteers, thank you for supporting U.S. Aerobatics!"

The competition is a yearly sight to enjoy, as pilots are flying in the world's finest aerobatic box – built to CIVA standards, designed to host the world championships.

Spectators can expect to see some veterans and even some newcomers lighting up the sky in five categories – primary, power sportsman, power intermediate, power advance and power unlimited, ending with the four-minute free.

IAC-36 also hosts the annual Hammerhead Roundup, which is usually held in March/April. That event was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

So stop on by, say hi, and enjoy Akrofest the weekend of Oct. 21 to Oct. 23.

Chapter 36 is one of three IAC chapters operating in Southern California, founded in the 1970s. IAC is a non-profit organization, as are all its member chapters. They are also a division of EAA, an organization that promotes the sport of aerobatics, provides standards for measuring the quality of aerobatic flight, and is the central governing board for contest aerobatics. IAC also works with the FAA in matters regarding aerobatic flight and associated regulations.

While IAC operates at a national level, local chapters within the organization operate at a regional level.

Schedule:

Thursday Oct. 21:

Practice

Friday Oct. 22:

0830: Flying

1700: Unlimited 4-Minute Free

Saturday Oct. 23:

0830: Competition Flying