A Win for San Diego Communities!

 

Last updated 10/8/2021 at 11:58am



For too long, San Diego County communities have been living in fear knowing a Sexually Violent Predator could be placed in their neighborhood. San Diegans have been victimized by flawed policies and I'm pleased to announce today, the Board of Supervisors unanimously approved my Board letter to say "No" to all Sexually Violent Predator placements until San Diego County has full veto process.

I would not vote to put a sexually violent predator next-door to my family and I will not vote to put a Sexually Violent Predator next-door to your family.

– Jim Desmond

San Diego County District 5 Supervisor

