Saturday Oct. 30, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., there will be a yard sale that benefits the nonprofit Anza-Borrego Desert Natural History Association. Located at 652 Palm Canyon Drive, next to Carlee’s Restaurant. Come look for treasures to whatevers! Vintage, Collectibles, Furniture, Small Appliances, Holiday Décor, Housewares, Books, DVDs, Yard Décor, Plush Toys, Puzzles, Books, Clothing, BBQ Grill, Linens, and more!