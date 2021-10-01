RSS

COVID Vaccine, Booster on Oct. 11

 

Last updated 10/4/2021 at 1:57pm

CALFIRE informed the Task Force that it will administer the Pfizer vaccine at the Borrego Springs Library on October 11.

The availability of appointments is expected to be posted on https://myturn.ca.gov starting October 6th. Anyone who can meet the qualifications in MyTurn will be eligible for an appointment. The event was scheduled to administer 2nd shots to those who were vaccinated September 20, and to offer 1st shots to those who desired to become vaccinated. Given recent EUAs by the FDA, the following people will also be eligible to make appointments for booster shots for age 65+, age 18-64 with underlying conditions, workers in occupations that put them at higher risk of infection, and people at higher risk due to social inequity, as well as third shots for the immunosuppressed.

